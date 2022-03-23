I am thrilled that the country commissioners voted to send the Constitution resolution “as is” to the legal counsel for review.
The Constitution resolution is meant to fill in any gaps to protect Baker County citizens from an overreaching government. Does the Baker County charter affirm its basic and sole duty to its people? Has the government actually been representative? Are we happy with the direction government is going and the excessive burdens that have been put on our own bodies, our children, and on our families?
The very first paragraph of the Constitution resolution expresses how important and necessary this protection is for the people of Baker County.
“Pursuant to the powers and duties bestowed upon it by our citizens, the Baker County Commissioners do hereby resolve that any federal officer, agent. or employee, regardless of supposed congressional authorization, is required to obey and observe limitations consisting of the enumerated powers as detailed within Article 1 Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill Of Rights.“
We do not need to feel helpless in the face of our government. There are things we can do and this resolution is a good start. I am puzzled by the repeated excuse of county commissioners to reject the Constitution resolution because it is insulting them. Somehow, requesting a resolution that puts in an extra encouragement for the Baker County commissioners to follow the Constitution in their official duties is insulting? This thinking doesn’t make any sense.
Unless they are like Rep. Nancy Pelosi serving for nearly 33 years, Sen. Patrick Leahy 47 years, and Sen. Chuck Grassley 47 years, this resolution is not about any particular county commissioner. The resolution is about the people of Baker County. It is not personal in any way, shape, or form to any county commissioner. It is a safety net for the people of Baker County. It is about the people of Baker County, no matter who is in office.
We would never have found ourselves in the mess we are in if our government stayed with the original idea of “We the people for the people.” The last paragraph of the resolution is as important as the first. It reads:
“All actions by the federal and state government and its agents will conform strictly and implicitly with the principles expressed within the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights. That federal and state law enforcement agencies are encouraged to continue to consult and work closely with local law enforcement and the District Attorney to assure that the people’s rights guaranteed under the United States Constitution are protected and preserved from any unlawful encroachments. There is no greater obligation or responsibility of any government officer than to protect the rights of the people. Thus, any conduct contrary to the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, or the Bill of Rights will be dealt with as criminal activity.”
Nanci Klein
Baker City
