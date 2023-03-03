The Baker City Council has begun the process to set goals for the coming year. At our last work session, we listened to department directors as they presented their immediate, mid-term and long term goals. The next step for the council is to identify and prioritize goals that reflect the needs of our citizens.
Our community is in a strong position as we work together with a renewed sense of service and a desire for more communication. My hope is that the department goals and council goals will clearly show the citizens that both city staff and members of council are working to protect, improve and sustain our city.
A decade ago, the city council adopted a work plan titled Baker Vision 2030. It focused on improving the quality of existing neighborhoods, expanding housing options, enhancing pedestrian environments and the parks network. The plan identified the strengths of building upon the vibrancy and authenticity of our core commercial zones while improving employment opportunities by relying of private sector initiatives and maintaining local government at a “basic level.” The plan was well crafted and still relevant to our needs.
Health care services are a priority for all of us. The hospital and all of our care providers are essential to our quality of life. As a group, they are also a large employer.
I believe we can build an active partnership between community/economic development and our health care providers to ensure sustainable health care options for Baker City.
Every day, citizens share what they value most about Baker City and what they see as the greatest needs for our future. I hear the word sustainable again and again. It is important that we work together to protect and enhance the quality of life that our citizens desire with safe neighborhoods, excellent parks, public amenities, reliable health care services and excellent schools. In the recent Baker City Police Department survey, respondents expressed satisfaction with BCPD services and listed animal control, code enforcement and traffic control as the top three priorities. As housing solutions are explored, many exciting possibilities have been discussed; a student program to learn building trades and constructing a home each year, starting a Habitat for Humanity chapter with skilled local residents, creating a revolving fund to incentivize affordable housing developments are examples.
Our city can sustain a diverse economy through partnerships and building upon our existing strengths. We can continue to support strong private sector investments in destination tourism and outdoor recreation and ensure that our small manufacturers have the support they need to grow and expand their markets.
As mayor, I am working to respect and respond to the needs of our citizens and to support and assist the council in our efforts to keep Baker City on the path to sustainable services and development objectives that preserve our quality of life, celebrate our heritage and create new opportunity.
Beverly Calder
Mayor, Baker City
