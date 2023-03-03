The Baker City Council has begun the process to set goals for the coming year. At our last work session, we listened to department directors as they presented their immediate, mid-term and long term goals. The next step for the council is to identify and prioritize goals that reflect the needs of our citizens.

Our community is in a strong position as we work together with a renewed sense of service and a desire for more communication. My hope is that the department goals and council goals will clearly show the citizens that both city staff and members of council are working to protect, improve and sustain our city.

