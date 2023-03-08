Just a quick note of thanks to all the volunteers that help at the 1A state basketball tournaments each year here in Baker City.
These tournaments bring many hundreds of people from out of the area to experience the friendliness and beauty of Baker City! These people spend lots of money on lodging, food, gas and other types of commerce while they visit our town.
The Baker County Tournaments group, local service clubs like Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and maybe others volunteer countless hours to make this tournament work. I know some individuals that were there from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. many days in a row!
The Baker County Tournaments group gets stores and restaurants to donate food and drinks for the hospitality room to feed the volunteers throughout the tournament. There is also an individual person that supports the hospitality room by bringing a big pot of homemade soup and fresh baked brownies each day. I learned this year that many years ago they had a “brownie contest” where community members brought brownies and one individual has continued to do this every year since. Thank you to those businesses that donate for the hospitality room. It’s nice to have the businesses that benefit from the influx of potential customers to give back to those that make this event happen!
I also heard from visitors that they really appreciated some of the restaurants that extended hours later into the evening to accommodate them later at night after the games ended.
I could not possibly write in 350 words or less and individually name all the people that volunteer what I would estimate to be thousands of hours to bring this event together so I have intentionally avoided naming individuals, but each of you know who you are so thank you!
The payback is when you hear from a visitor a thank you for putting together what many consider to be the best run tournament in the state.
“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they have the heart.”
— Elizabeth Andrew
Ken Krohn
Baker City
