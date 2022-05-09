I am writing in support of Christina Witham for Baker County Commission, Position 2. Christina has built and run a successful business in Baker City for 3 decades. She is familiar with our diverse economy and has working relationships with folks in natural resources, ranching, manufacturing, recreation and retail. She understands the needs of job creators and knows how important a strong economy and healthy environs are for the future generations of Baker County.
Her knowledge of Baker County history and commitment to our shared values regarding private and public lands are key to a healthy future for our rural lifestyle. Christina’s ability to learn, listen, and involve all involved parties to find reasonable solutions and get things done will benefit the operation of the county and inspire future leaders.
We need a commissioner that will seek solutions, that will listen and actively work to forge the best path forward for Baker County. We don’t need elected officials that talk, talk, talk or make decisions that directly benefit their own pockets. We need local officials that are committed to communicating and solving problems, not looking for someone else to blame. We need county commissioners that are dedicated to serving the people of Baker County, all of the people of Baker County.
We need Christina Witham. Please join me in voting for Witham for Baker County Commission, Position 2.
Beverly Calder
Baker City
