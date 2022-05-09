I was saddened to see the paper where the dedicated and concerned firefighters and paramedics spent their own time to knock on doors and explain and pass out flyers regarding the budget situation for the ambulance service. I am shocked, appalled and ashamed that the City Council, County Commissioners and Budget Committee seem unwilling to roll up their sleeves, come up with options and make this work. Those firefighters/paramedics did not hesitate to spend their own time knocking on doors to talk to the community in person.
The community and County are best served if the ambulance service is part of the Fire Department. The community and the County get a 2 for 1 already with most of these folks that are trained and able to do BOTH firefighting and serve as professional paramedics. They are truly public servants and we are all better off with them being part of the community, the economy and raising their families here.
However, if the community and county contract with an outside “for profit” service we can expect something very different. They can be expected to be unfamiliar with our community, provide fewer services in a timely manner and cut corners to save profit. I have experienced this in another community. The contract service was limited in knowledge, could not find the transport location and left their patient (my father-in-law) in the rain outside while they knocked on doors to get into the facility.
If we lose the ambulance service from the fire department, we will lose more than half of the firefighters/paramedics, leaving the staff below safe levels to even go into a burning structure to save someone. How would you feel about that circumstance if your home was burning with someone still inside?
I am requesting that the City Council, County Commissioners, and Budget Committee work overtime to find a solution to keeping the ambulance service a part of the fire department. Consider Mr. Nichols’ ideas, develop your own proposals. The County residents that are not in the City can pay their part along with the City residents. When services are provided to folks driving through on the freeway, charge them for it. Everyone expects to pay for services. There is no excuse to work on anything more important than funding emergency services. I am sure we all will believe this when we call the 911 for an ambulance or fire. We do not expect to wait a few months or years until the City or County decide to solve this problem. Make it happen please!
Dorothy Mason
Baker County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.