As a member of the fiscal year 2023-2024 Baker City Budget Board and a concerned citizen, I wish to provide feedback on the board’s recent approval of the fiscal year 2024 budget for City Council consideration and the subsequent 7-6 vote against a motion of “no confidence” in the City Manager, Jonathan Cannon. The budget board is composed of seven city council members and seven Baker City residents with the mission of guiding fiscal policies, estimating revenues and expenditures, and soliciting public input in the preparation of the annual city budget.
As the city manager, Mr. Cannon is responsible for controlling revenues and expenditures, promoting efficiency and transparency, and ensuring compliance with fiscal policies. However, he has failed to fulfill his duties in all of these areas. The primary responsibilities of the city manager is to present a comprehensive city budget proposal to the budget board in a timely manner, and to control the budget’s revenues and expenditures. Unfortunately, Mr. Cannon has neglected both of these prime duties during his tenure. Despite being the highest-paid employee in the city, Mr. Cannon’s management of the city budget has resulted in skyrocketing expenditures and declining revenues. This is particularly concerning given the major revenue shortfall experienced by the city in recent times.
Furthermore, Mr. Cannon has failed to provide adequate justification for his decisions, such as his ongoing push to implement a public safety fee of $10 per month to Baker City citizens’ water bills in order to bail out his budget shortfall caused by his poor oversight. During the recent budget board discussions, Mr. Cannon deflected all questions regarding alternative solutions and demonstrated no accountability for the poor state of the previous year’s budget. Instead, he expressed concerns regarding his job security. Frankly, Mr. Cannon should have been exploring new sources of revenue, such as a city gas tax, to address the known budget shortfall and declining revenue streams. Instead, it has been observed that he authorized nonunion staff raises despite the city facing a $1,000,000 budget shortfall.
Based on ODOT data, approximately 12,280 vehicles travel daily between Baker City exits 302 and 304, meaning at an estimated 50%, 6,140 cars, trucks, and tractor trailers could stop in BC for gas. If these vehicles (tractor trailers exempt) pumped an average of 15 gallons to fill up at $4.50 per gallon, the daily COGS would be $414,450.
Implementing a 3-cents-per-gallon gas tax in Baker City would generate $1,008,500 (at the low end per 50% turn-off estimate) in a new fiscal year 2024 annual and sustainable general fund revenue stream. Notably, there are 26 Oregon cities that have implemented a gas tax, including Sisters with a population of 3,489, which generates $190,000 per year in revenue through a 3-cents-per-gallon tax. Gas taxes range between Astoria, Sisters and Hood River at 3 cents per gallon, to Eugene at 5 cents, to Portland, the highest, at 10 cents per gallon of fuel.
It is worth noting that according to the 2022 budget board meeting notes, Randy Daugherty proactively warned Mr. Cannon over a year ago about the concerning financial situation, stating “this is scary. We have two years of $700,000 (ARPA funds) this year. Next year we do not have $700,000.” Additionally, Mr. McQuisten requested audit information that was not provided.
In light of Mr. Cannon’s poor performance history, his constant deflection of duties, and the ongoing dysfunctional relationship between his position and the current city council, I and some other members of the budget board voted no confidence in his performance as the highest paid city employee.
On the other hand, I would like to commend the members of the budget board for their collaborative efforts in preparing the city budget. It is through their critical thinking and excellent leadership, particularly that of Randy Daugherty, that alternative solutions were strategized to address the city manager’s poor oversight of the previous year’s budget, and without resorting to a water bill service fee.
As Mark Twain said, “there is nothing to be learned by the second kick of a mule.” It is time for the city manager to be held accountable for his neglect of his duties, and for the dysfunctional relationship between his position and the current city council. It is my hope that the city manager takes accountability for his actions, reflects on the board’s vote on the “no confidence” motion, and considers the best interest of the city, not himself, being job No. 1 going forward.
Michael Russell
Baker City
