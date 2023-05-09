As a member of the fiscal year 2023-2024 Baker City Budget Board and a concerned citizen, I wish to provide feedback on the board’s recent approval of the fiscal year 2024 budget for City Council consideration and the subsequent 7-6 vote against a motion of “no confidence” in the City Manager, Jonathan Cannon. The budget board is composed of seven city council members and seven Baker City residents with the mission of guiding fiscal policies, estimating revenues and expenditures, and soliciting public input in the preparation of the annual city budget.

As the city manager, Mr. Cannon is responsible for controlling revenues and expenditures, promoting efficiency and transparency, and ensuring compliance with fiscal policies. However, he has failed to fulfill his duties in all of these areas. The primary responsibilities of the city manager is to present a comprehensive city budget proposal to the budget board in a timely manner, and to control the budget’s revenues and expenditures. Unfortunately, Mr. Cannon has neglected both of these prime duties during his tenure. Despite being the highest-paid employee in the city, Mr. Cannon’s management of the city budget has resulted in skyrocketing expenditures and declining revenues. This is particularly concerning given the major revenue shortfall experienced by the city in recent times.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.