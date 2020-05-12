We support Loran Joseph for Baker County Commission
The world is changing and our county must begin adapting in order to protect what we value. It’s time to shake things up a little. We need to insert energy and innovative ideas into the leadership circles. We support Loran Joseph for County Commissioner.
Molly and John Wilson
Baker City
