Congratulations to Nancy Staten on her well deserved retirement from the Baker County Health Dept. You served your community and its citizens very professionally, during a long term complicated by the very difficult period of COVID with all the many difficult discussions, decisions, and everlasting effects. Thank you Nancy!
Secondly, I would like to ask the community members, and especially the city council if they truly remember a loyal Baker City benefactor, of many longstanding years who would be “raising holy Ned” if he were to be reading the current ambulance/fire dept situation today! Who remembers Leo Adler and his love of the fire department years ago, that he alone supported and sponsored an annual dinner for the entire fire department on his own expense as a thank you.
Reading the current controversy in regard to losing the ambulance service, and 50% of the fire department staffing, I truly have asked myself: What would Leo Adler have to say today?
This current situation is not a good thing in any manner. In the same issue (5-7-2022) of the Baker City Herald there was an article addressing the promotion of 21 new Silver Birch home lots in the planning mode for building brand new homes in our community!
Council members, think about what your responsibilities to your position is: fiscal responsibility, public safety and protection, commitment to service for the citizens who truly trusted you at your word to serve the community at large! Question: 50% fire department staff reduction and loss of ambulance services, verses a purposed golf course sprinkler system at the cost of $250,000 — what is most urgent to your family situation? Get real!
Cheryl Gushman
Baker City
