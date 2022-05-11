It’s hard to understand why the city has not asked for help apparently for several years with their lacking of funds to continue the ambulance service and shocking that they suddenly announce they have set a deadline for continuing funding it. All of Baker County has been so very fortunate to have the high quality fire and ambulance service we have in Baker City. Both firefighters and paramedics are all so highly trained they could never be replaced.
I hope the city and the county can immediately come to an agreement on saving this most valuable service in our county. The fire department/ambulance had such a backing from Leo Adler when he was alive and they still benefit from his care of them. I can well imagine he would be appalled at what is going on right now at the thought of disbanding this treasure. Because he cared so very much, has anyone thought of going to the trustees of his financial holdings and seeing if there is some way to get a grant just one time to carry the ambulance service through just til perhaps the city/county could get something on the November ballot for a tax of the whole county to help fund this service.
My husband and I are both senior citizens but we definitely feel it should be part of the county taxes that everyone in the county should be willing to pay a little more in taxes to continue this service that we all have benefited from for so many years and hopefully for years to come.
Cheryl Craig
Haines
