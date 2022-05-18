Baker County Republican Party Chair Suzan Jones lectured here in this publication against voting for a Republican precinct party representative (PCP) for your precinct that doesn’t live within your boundary. She says this isn’t neighborly. Nonsense. We all live in Baker County and we’re all friends, family, and neighbors. We’re a small community. The state legislature changed to allow for this rule in 2019. Chair Jones knows this, because she was seen at the courthouse prior to the filing deadline moving PCP candidates into various precincts around the county at her own discretion. And I’m fine with that. What I find disingenuous is that she condemns other candidates by shedding a negative light on it, while doing the same thing.
A couple other folks keep defending the action of campaign donations and the suspension of bylaws at an improperly noticed meeting they held back in November of last year. They had to suspend our party bylaws in order to break the rules they wanted. Mr. Hughes and Mr. Langan are incorrect in their defense of this action. They can only cite that “some other county did it” while the evidence is ample within our county rules as well as the Oregon Republican Party rules that what they did is wrong.
It’s happening again with robocalls from this same group. They claim that the Baker County Republican County endorsed certain PCP candidates and even posted it from the official Republican Facebook page. There was no endorsement or recommendation by the Republican Party. There was no meeting or motion or vote for this effort as our bylaws dictate under authorization of Oregon Revised Statutes.
We all witnessed the greatest election fraud in American history unfold in 2020. How can we ever fix the problem when the leadership of our own party is spreading misinformation, much like the Democrats do, and it’s happening right here in Baker County and congressional district 2?
Jake Brown
Halfway
