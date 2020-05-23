Wish there were more dine-in options in Baker
When will Baker reopen? It’s been a week and most restaurants are still closed except for takeout. I refuse to order takeout from a dine-in restaurant, I mean what’s the point, right?
I notice all the local restaurants have a “shop local, support local” signs but still are not open. So I can’t support what won’t open.
A group of neighbors and friends now go to Boise to shop and dine and we’ve learned to enjoy the day out once a week.
Glad Idaho has open shops and great restaurants for us to dine in.
Thomas Wilcoxson
Baker City
