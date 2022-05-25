Bob is not a big talker, ask anyone that knows me. This has bugged me for a while so here goes: You hear it all the time “Salem does not listen to us, they ignore the rural east side of the state.” “We should become part of Idaho.” Why does Salem ignore us?”
Well, because we don’t use our voice, using our voice doesn’t mean writing our local paper, or having a local meeting with 60 friends, or grousing to our friends and neighbors.
Politicians hear votes, but Baker County is too lazy to bother to vote, in this last election 41.6% voted, that means out of every 10 people, five did not even return a ballot. That is terrible, we have a chance to tell Salem what we want and we can’t be bothered, statewide only 31.8% voted.
I came from a state where you had to go downtown to register and to vote, you had to take time off work and stand in line at a polling place sometimes for hours and I voted every chance I got. I have lived in Baker County for ¼ of my life and wish it had been longer. Here in Oregon if you go to the DMV you get sent a voter registration, all you have to choose is a party. We get a voter pamphlet mailed to us and have mail-in ballots, how much easier could it be? I vote every time I get a chance; for the electric co-op board, even when the 5J school district has a survey I use my voice.
I congratulate our mayor for running for governor, and going after what she believes in. I have to say, 1,395 is a good number but more people voting surely would have increased that number. Now she can get back to helping our City Council run Baker City.
My wife and I moved to Oregon because I have always loved this state and want to finish my days here in Oregon.
Bob Ward
Baker City
