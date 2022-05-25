It seems some people can’t understand why this country is under such unrest. Let me give you a hint. For over 200 years the historical record is clear — America was built on Christian principles. What did the Founding Fathers believe that’s lost today? They believed that a widespread faith in God was the true source of America’s greatness. They would see today’s war against Christianity by our government, our educational institutions, the media and throughout our popular culture as a grave threat to our America’s survival as a free nation!
A few think to about, and there’s much more. From David Josiah Brewer, associate justice, U.S. Supreme Court, 1892. “Our laws and our institutions must necessarily be based upon and embody the teaching of the Redeemer of mankind. It is impossible that it should be otherwise, and in this sense and to this extent our civilization and our institutions are emphastically Christian.”
From George Washington. “It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and to humbly implore His protection and favor.”
From Thomas Jefferson. “God who gave us life gave us liberty. And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed the only firm basis, a conviction in the mind of the people that all these liberties are a gift of God? That they are not to be forgot or violated but with His wrath? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.”
There is much more to say in defense of the truth, but out of room. In closing I want to let you who read this know the Founding Fathers must be turning over in their graves over what we the people and the churches have let this great and wonderful country come to.
Richard Fox
Baker City
