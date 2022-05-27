In view of the tragic school massacre in Texas I ask everyone to call members of the school board and School District 5J Superintendent Mark Witty and demand that every Baker school be fitted with double locking doors at the front of the school requiring people to identify themselves prior to gaining access to our precious children. All exit doors on hallways should be locked from the outside. I spoke with Mark Witty at the District 5J office and learned that only the Baker Early Learning Center has such protection. He told me two other elementary schools will have these doors installed this summer and one next summer. He said it would require “millions of dollars to retrofit the junior high and high school due to the architectural layouts of those schools.” This should be the highest priority for our school board. Don’t kid yourselves into thinking it won’t happen in Baker. It has happened everywhere.
There have been 117 school shootings in the last year. Please protect our children and join me in letting the Baker School Board and Mr. Witty know that we need to find the money NOW to add this extra layer of protection to our children’s schools!
Harvey Haskell
Baker City
So YOU pay for it, Mr. Haskell.
