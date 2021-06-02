Working together to improve Oregon
If you don’t have a seat at the table, bring your own chair. That’s a common quip among folks dissatisfied with the logjams frequently halting our state government. Problem is, unless you’re partisan, powerful, or run a profitable business, you can bring as many chairs as you’d like but you’ll still end up in the corner. Simply put, the way we’ve designed our democracy means that representatives and senators are incentivized to listen to some voices more so than others.
Are you a dedicated party member that will surely vote in the closed primary? You’ll get a seat. Politicians have to look out for their job security and that’s often in the hands of primary voters thanks to Oregon’s closed primaries and gerrymandered districts.
Are you a donor that amplified your democratic voice through your wallet? You’ll get a seat. Politicians have to pay for their consultants, social media staffers, and mailers; Oregon still has campaign finance issues to solve.
Are you a lobbyist of a “big” industry capable of conveniently moving jobs to another district? You’ll get a seat, too. Politicians have their focus on the short run and a dip in business, even if temporary, must be avoided at all costs; in a system without term limits, public servants transition into career politicians focused more on reelection than achieving long-term policy solutions.
If you’re like most people, then you’re still looking for a seat. Don’t bring a chair. Build your own table or come to the Oregon Ideas Festival.
Think of it as the Cycle Oregon of good governance. In other words, on an annual basis — each time in a different part of the state, you’ll have the chance to get together with other pragmatic Oregonians dedicated to putting people before party, to solving problems rather than seeking them out. We’ll use this table to set a nonpartisan legislative agenda based on your input as well as the input of Oregonians of all ages, geographies, and backgrounds.
The Oregon Ideas Festival will thrive because it’ll have the right incentives in place. First, we’ll have a narrow agenda for each Festival. One year may focus on how to make Oregon the best place to raise a kid; the next could be on how to make the state the best place to start a business. Next, we’ll quickly winnow solutions to identify only the most promising and impactful solutions. Finally, we’ll operate on a consensus basis so that all participants feel like they have a stake in making the identified solutions become realities.
What’s more, the Festival will require checking your partisanship at the door. There will be no Republican or Democratic caucus, for example. Instead, the expectation will be that everyone will collaborate across ideologies and geographies. I have faith that Oregonians are up to this challenge because I know that Oregonians have more in common than we’re often led to believe. The Festival will also have a secret weapon — shared experiences wherever the Festival is held. For instance, imagine that after a day of problem solving everyone gathers at Crux Brewery to watch the sunset while sipping on an IPA. This is how legislators used to come together to get stuff done — getting to know one another, learning more about different communities, finding the space for common ground.
The planning for the first Festival is in the early stages, so it’s precisely the right time to get more involved. Feel free to reach out to me if you’re interested in getting more involved, at kfraz@berkeley.edu. I’ll be at the Aug. 6 First Friday in Baker City as a stop on The Oregon Way blog’s Roadshaw for Getting Oregon Back on Track. Here’s to building a new table, chairs will be provided.
Kevin Frazier was born and raised in Oregon and is attending the UC Berkeley School of Law. In his spare time he runs The Oregon Way, a statewide, nonpartisan blog.
