As I see it, U.S. foreign policy has lost its way in the world, especially our capacity for statesmanlike diplomacy.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, we have for years promoted eastward expansion of NATO to Russia’s doorstep, while ignoring Russian vigorous security protests.

Now, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s supplying arms to Ukraine, our Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared this week that our goal in Ukraine is “to see Russia weakened.”

To what end?

Is Russia really our enemy? Do we not understand how unpredictable and unstable war is, especially given the grave danger of nuclear weapons?

Are we insane?

After visiting Ukraine, United Nations Secretary António Guterres stated, “The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil.

“There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century.”

I say that if we had any sense we would all work with the United Nations to find an immediate, workable resolution to the Ukraine war.

Marshall McComb

Baker City

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.