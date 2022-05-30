Cannon described the situation as a “pivot point.” He said the city can’t afford to continue to operate ambulances because the gap between what the city spends (and bills) and what it collects. This appeared in the 5/28 edition of the Herald’s Opinion page. I agree we are at a pivot point, but I say Baker City “can not” afford to break up the fire department and the ambulance service. What price does the City Council place on your home, what price on your ailing mother? The fire/ambulance department function as a team protecting lives in Baker County. When you all ran for and accepted your positions on the city council, it was intended you would take the responsibilities of running our city, not forming voting blocks and infighting. How many decisions have been made, changed, forgotten, I don’t know if it is the leadership, or the indecisiveness that leads to an undecided or incorrect decision, but none of this helps the city residents feel secure in their leaders. Right now the most important thing on the minds of folks is to keep dependable ambulance and fire protection intact for the next year, then get information to the residents about paying for this service. It is my guess that most of them will be more than willing to help pay for this service. I do agree with one thing, it is easier to “pass the buck” instead of biting the bullet and doing what is needed to accomplish what is best for the community. Just my opinion.
Don Worley
Baker City
