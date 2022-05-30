I was unfortunately subjected to someone’s revisionist religious historical rant in a recent issue of the Herald. A strange letter indeed. ...
It starts with a grandiose statement “For over 200 years the historical record is clear — America was built on Christian principals.” Hmmmm? The author waxed poetic, blaming our country’s unrest on the lack of widespread belief in his beliefs? He cherrypicked historical quotes to fit his fanatical rhetoric, his fear and concern with our country’s and its government’s lack of Godly Christianity. The Thomas Jefferson quote was especially ironic, the gist being that “all of our liberties are a gift from his God,” a quote from a Christian “slaveholder” denying freedom and liberty to a people violently ripped from their country, separated from family and children? Oh yes. ... those fabulous Christians.
With God in their hearts they marched across this country, killing, raping and stealing from the natives, perpetrated the torture, imprisonment and killings in the Salem witch trials. These same Christians started a civil war over the right to own another human, treated women, blacks, and any non white in this country as a secondary life form. The Christians that consistently prioritize land grabs and money ahead of their God. The Christians that persecuted others for their “different” religious beliefs? Listing all historical atrocities carried out by these so called Christians would be an endless, sad and tiring exercise.
Pilgrims came because of religious persecution and soon became masters of it. From the beginning of Christianity in America it has been used as a weapon to discriminate, suppress and kill the “unbelievers.” It continues nonstop. So yes, using Christianity in our government as a tool to explain the unrest in America is apropos, but most certainly not the lack of it?
Without hypocritical, pretend Christianity (“my god is better than your god”) America and the world would be so much more peaceful. The entire world is mired in perpetual unrest as a result of this skewed ideology claiming to be Christianity. There is no mention of God in our Constitution for a good reason.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.