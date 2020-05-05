I’m voting for Nichols
When in a war, you choose integrity, knowledge, effort, determination, experience, and concern for the troops when looking for an officer. You look for training, efficacy in the subject at hand, and a refusal to ignore facts. You hope to find a willingness to serve even at personal risk. I will be voting for Bruce Nichols.
Brent Gyllenberg
Baker City
