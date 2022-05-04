I want to alert the community to some mailers and fake social media ads I’m seeing regarding various Republican Precinct Committee Person (PCP) races. A lot of this would apply to just about any other race as well.
These materials encourage people to NOT vote for the candidates who actually live in their own precincts and are on the ballot, and instead write in candidates who live on the opposite end of the county. Why?! Your precinct is your neighborhood. Your PCP is supposed to be familiar with it and represent YOU. Your PCP should of course know what a PCP actually is, what a PCP actually does, how county parties work, how the state party works, and how the national party works. PCPs go through hours of training, learn Roberts Rules of Order, study the party platform and state statutes, and spend countless hours volunteering to get Republicans elected.
Some of this marketing is being made to appear as if it comes from The Baker County Republicans or Baker County GOP. It does not. This is illegal.
“Paid for by Candidates” violates campaign finance law. (Authentic candidates and campaigns will know this.) If a group is advertising on behalf of a candidate for any elected position and has spent even a few hundred dollars total doing political activities, they have to form a political action committee (PAC) with the Secretary of State so that the public can transparently see who is paying for what. If this hasn’t happened, financial backers are being hidden. This is also illegal and with good reason. Ask for PAC names if you’re in doubt, so you can go to the Secretary of State’s website and access Orestar, where all campaign finances are out in the open for everyone to see. The civil fines are high, and criminal prosecution is possible for campaign finance violations.
Oregon statute states organizations which operate as a political PAC but are not registered, such as Baker County United, are breaking the law. They are not being transparent with their donations, operations and expenditures, go cautious with their recommendations this election cycle.
Suzan Ellis Jones
Baker County Republican Chair
