I completely support Kerry McQuisten as Oregon’s next governor. These days, I am much more diligent in investigating and researching those who wish to serve in an elected capacity. I think the key to this is to learn what it is that they are supposed to know, and to then ask well-positioned questions. The office of governor must be held by someone who is familiar with both our federal and state constitutions. They must understand, defend, and comply without exception.
The position of governor is a leadership position. As such, the person in this position must know how to work honorably and lawfully with those from both the Oregon House and Senate and with those who represent a multitude of ideologies beyond. A governor must set a standard that is above reproach.
This, I see in Kerry McQuisten. This candidate is not a newcomer to Oregon. She has deep roots and understands, well beyond her roots in Eastern Oregon, the whole of the state. She has also piqued the interests of many in leadership across the country, which she did early on. This is a good thing.
Speaking for myself, I want a governor with grit, courage, stamina, intelligence, and broad insight. I want a governor who will research the issues and then show fearless resolve to debate those issues when necessary. I want a governor who will inspire conversational engagement. I want a proactive, working governor — not simply a placeholder. Again, I see this in Kerry McQuisten.
Just as she has taken Baker City to unprecedented heights as mayor, I believe she will do the very same, and more, for our beautiful State of Oregon. Oregon deserves much better than what we have had over the past several decades. Oregon deserves much better representation. The whole of Oregon deserves better. That said, the burden is on each of us to ensure such an improvement. That improvement is Kerry McQuisten, and we are fortunate to have her as a candidate in this race.
Please join me in casting your ballot in the Republican primary for Kerry McQuisten for governor.
Elizabeth Boudreaux
Baker City
