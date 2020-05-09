Crumpacker best choice to succeed Walden in Congress
Approximately 22 years ago I had the great honor and experience in helping Congressman Walden get elected to his first term in Congress. Greg has served all of CD2 well. Greg was young and energetic, a good businessman with practical experience. Sadly last fall, Greg made the decision to retire. I tried many ways to get him to change his mind, but I was not successful.
This year we have another young businessman in Jimmy Crumpacker who is one of 11 candidates running for Greg’s seat. Jimmy is a solid conservative and a seventh-generation Oregonian, whose family homesteaded in our district.
Jimmy is not a politician; he is a man with a solid conservative set of values. Jimmy will not play the sleazy swamp games far too many learn, too quickly after being elected. He will be the people’s representative. He does not owe anyone, any favors.
Jimmy received the Oregon Right to Life endorsement and the Oregon Firearms Federation endorsement much to the distain of the seasoned candidates in this race. Jimmy’s NRA rating is “A” as is shown on the NRA website.
With 11 filed candidates, the primary vote will be split. Internal polls show Jimmy is neck and neck with Knute Buehler. Jimmy is trending forward whereas other candidates are stagnant or falling behind. If the voters in CD2 want to hold this seat Republican and conservative, please vote for Jimmy Crumpacker. A vote for anyone other than Jimmy is a vote for Knute.
Let’s give President Trump a representative he can count on, he does not need another Romney-type from Oregon. Join us in voting for Jimmy Crumpacker for Congress.
Suzan Ellis Jones
Keith Jones
Bridgeport
