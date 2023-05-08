Each year in Baker County, juries make decisions that impact people’s lives. They determine the outcome of criminal and civil cases. Juries provide justice to victims and families as well as ensuring that everyone in our community receives the rights they are guaranteed by the Constitution.
I know it can be tempting to see a jury summons as an inconvenience, but serving on a jury is one of the most important civic duties you can participate in. Jury service is a fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.
The first week of May is Juror Appreciation Week, and I would like to extend my gratitude to those who have responded for jury duty. In Baker County, that is nearly 450 people each year.
Beyond serving out of obligation, many who answer their jury summons also see the opportunity as an interesting learning experience. Jury service is a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the inside of our courthouse and how court proceedings work.
Additionally, jury service is not a long commitment for most people. For most of those who do serve, trials typically last one to two days. The vast majority of those who report for service do not actually serve on a jury. However, their presence helps ensure that a fair jury panel is selected.
Also, Oregon law protects workers by barring employers from firing, threatening to fire, intimidating, or coercing employees because of their jury service. I would like to thank the many private companies, government agencies, small businesses, school districts, and all those who encourage and support their employees when they are called to jury service.
Your local court — and your fellow community members — depend on your service.
Thank you for doing your duty!
Matthew B. Shirtcliff
Judge, Baker County Circuit Court
