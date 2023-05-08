Each year in Baker County, juries make decisions that impact people’s lives. They determine the outcome of criminal and civil cases. Juries provide justice to victims and families as well as ensuring that everyone in our community receives the rights they are guaranteed by the Constitution.

I know it can be tempting to see a jury summons as an inconvenience, but serving on a jury is one of the most important civic duties you can participate in. Jury service is a fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.