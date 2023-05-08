Anxious to not spend my remaining years in Salt Lake City, I searched for a place that was a safer spot to be with impending societal collapse. When I first came to Baker I was happy to still be near mountains and desert. I was impressed with the Victorian homes and the downtown buildings. Most important of all was the joy of personal interaction. People looked me in the eye and were caring and charitable.

The move would have been much less expensive two years before both because of real estate prices and moving expenses. I could have bought a roomier house.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.