The people of Baker County received several million dollars recently from a federal program to compensate for losses during the government mandated shutdown of the economy and society due to the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. Baker County Commissioners decided to spend a large portion of our emergency money, $1.45 million of it, to payoff a 70-acre land purchase. That’s about $20,750 per acre for ground that had been used as farmland. And, it was reported that the commissioners have no set plans for the property. If there are no plans, then why was the purchase made with such importance and urgency that they’d spend our COVID emergency money to pay it off?

I notice also that New Directions Northwest — NDNW — recently received a large amount of money from the federal government and I think it was some sort of housing grant. NDNW contracts with Baker County to provide this county’s mental health program under the title New Directions Northwest Behavioral Health and Wellness-NDNWBHW. NDNWBHW operates under Oregon’s “Community Mental Health Treatment Law” passed back in the 1990s. These programs, like the one in Baker County run by NDNWBHW, brings into the communities the people who would once have been housed in a lockdown, state-run mental hospital. As you can imagine, NDNWBHW clients sometimes have difficulty securing housing.

