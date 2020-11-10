Ignore laws and prepare to suffer the consequences
Penny Rienks’ opinion piece in the Herald’s Oct. 13 edition stated, “We all know that face masks don’t do any good.” And, “We should all stand up against our governor and refuse to wear face masks.” And, “This is the land of the free not of the oppressed.”
Penny, your statements are those of an anarchist, who makes up her own facts and rules. If you don’t like the laws, you can be a scofflaw and suffer the penalty. Or you can get yourself a lawyer and sue the governor and the state. Or you can petition the legislature to change the laws.
While you’re doing that, I will wear a mask when shopping and expect other shoppers to do likewise. That way we protect each other and those we return home to.
Gary Dielman
Baker City
