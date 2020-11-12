Amid political turmoil, Americans seek civility
While the voting in the 2020 elections is finally over, we will have to suffer through and endure the ensuing political aftermath. At times I feel our republic is stuck between a Rod Serling “Twilight Zone” episode and “Groundhog Day.” Our daily attention is still wrapped up in a COVID catastrophe where the president and his administration consistently and blatantly downplayed, through its rhetoric and actions, the severity of a medical crisis consuming the country on a scale unseen since the pandemic of 1918-19.
Further, the nation has been embroiled with one political fiasco after another — a contentious Supreme Court appointment, Congressional inaction on a financial package desperately needed to help support millions of displaced American workers, an uncertain economy, divisive racial and civil rights issues reminiscent of the 1960s, and now, baseless allegations about fraudulent voting.
Equally important, we remain divided about global climate change despite a plethora of scientific evidence that supports it, never-ending hunger in one of the world’s wealthiest countries, escalating international discord, rising global nationalism, and increased despotism. We wake up in the morning hoping that things will have changed overnight, but to no avail.
Like many older Americans, my parents suffered through the Depression and my father served in the Marine Corps in the Pacific theater during WWII. As a child growing up in a family of 10 children in the ’50s and ’60s in Oregon, life was much simpler in contrast to what is happening today. That is not to say we didn’t face similar challenges. In the past half century our nation weathered McCarthyism, the Korean War, the Civil Rights Movement, the Cold War, Vietnam and Stonewall riots just to name a few. In time we resolved many critical social and international issues that divided us, without the endless polarization, divisiveness and discord so commonplace in the 21st century political arena. Despite intense differences in the political and social viewpoints of the day, political decorum and civility were seemingly more respected, unlike the escalating vicious vitriol that marks all aspects of American politics today. I fervently hope that our political leaders respond to the walk-up call echoed by the national electorate and set aside their party differences to bring the country together once again.
As always, the American people will roll up their sleeves to meet our challenges head on.
Anthony Johnson
Baker City
