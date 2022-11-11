Baker City and county revenue: As a retired former radio broadcaster, I have had the unique experience of seeing it happen. Small cities, no money. No vision for future growth, housing, employment, an economy that sustains all the people.

In 1900 the population of Baker City was 6,663, and in 1940 it was 9,342. In 2022 the population is around 10,000 people. Agriculture, ranching, mining, have all shared the benefits thru the decades, ignoring the growth of a possible hub for the eastern part of Oregon. A river thru town, a major interstate I-84, and yet little growth in over a hundred years. Change happens, expand and attract retail and tech, manufacturing, music, festivals, dirt bike circuits, choice to stay stagnant or have an economically sustainable future.

