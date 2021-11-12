I just finished reading about a local citizen’s recent trip to Hawaii. He said it was like heaven over there including the air travel. I had to do some soul searching. Turns out that I am selfish, whining, idiotic, disrespectful, noncompliant, and mostly unhappy. I am also prone to participate in meaningless unfruitful rallies and overly obsessed with fabricated constitutional and personal rights. Sadly, I even pump my fists while shouting about things I don’t like and am often even red-faced.
With some chagrin, I even admit to thinking that Donald Trump had the best interests of our country at heart while sometimes being crass about it. Wow, who knew? Having looked into my behaviors, it’s clear some changes are overdue. From now on, I will try to better accept the culture and politics of where I call home. I will not be so condescending and quick to judge my fellow men. Finally, I resolve to do as my grandmother always told me ... live and let live.
If I fail, and it turns out that I am simply not a good fit for my community, I will just have to move to Hawaii. Sounds like heaven. Anybody care to join me?
Vic Cagie
Baker City
