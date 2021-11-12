As former business owners, a former budget board member and councilor and lifetime residents of Baker County, my wife and myself are very concerned about the way the current city council is behaving in regards to performing the necessary duties of running our beautiful city.
In light of recent activities, namely the process of trying to replace councilor Lynette Perry, we would like to make known our support of Mr. Daugherty to take her place. We have known Randy both personally and professionally for many years and his integrity is unquestionable. He loves Baker City and the surrounding county and only wants to see Baker City to be at its best.
Unfortunately, three members of the council apparently do not feel the same way or they would do what is best for the community not their personal feelings. My feelings are these: What is it that you are afraid of? What is your reasoning for not bringing in an individual with experience, history, and knowledge of the community and finances? Is it only become of his comments that you are an inexperienced council? Well, only being involved in the city management for 10 months is inexperienced in my opinion. With the current mayor wanting to be involved in running for governor of the state, and traveling a lot, you will definitely be in need of someone with experience, knowledge and history of city government.
Your inability to come to an agreement regarding Mr. Daugherty is very discouraging. If you can’t come to an agreement that will help the city of Baker City by putting in an experienced member of the community then you will not accomplish anything during your tenure.
Baker City councilors, please put aside your personal feelings and do what is right for the city by installing Mr. Daugherty to take Ms. Perry’s place.
Roger Coles
Baker City
