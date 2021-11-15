I’m really sick of seeing local liberals attack Mayor McQuisten and Councilors Dixon and Waggoner. They’re the only ones on council who have been loyal to their constituents.
In case Bev Calder doesn’t realize it, the Mayor faced down a room filled with a special interest group so that the will of the voters was upheld, and she fought for the issue to be placed on the ballot. That group didn’t want anyone else to have a say in the matter. Yet Bev calls her a bully? Who is the bully? I’d say it’s Ms. Calder and her leftist letter-writing buddies. But they’re great at name-calling, aren’t they?
Most of the community is against the railroad quiet zone, just as most of the community was against moving the Visitor’s Center away from the Chamber into a postage-stamp sized hole with no parking on Main Street. These three on Council are standing up against constant evil attacks by these people just because they’re fighting for us. They need our support.
The pressure to appoint Randy Daugherty simply because this group wants what they want when they want it is also absurd. The Mayor has stated plainly that she has no personal issue with Daugherty, and said in the public meeting that the claims their decision was something political or partisan has nothing to do with it. Why wasn’t that reported in the paper? Why wasn’t it reported that Baker City has lost $500,000 to $1,000,000 in ambulance billing revenue and that mistake falls at the feet of the past city manager and prior councils? It’s wise not to bring anyone involved in such mismanagement back into a council position. But of course, that little tidbit, which was made very public in the last Council meeting, wasn’t reported either.
The fact that the other applicant, Tom Hughes, has managed over $95 million in client contracts over the years, and had a judge, county commissioner and business owner as references doesn’t matter to these people either. They’d rather sit back and disparage him too, when he was just stepping up to serve.
Michael Miller
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.