Once again the Baker City Council meetings have become the playground for petty bickering and squabbles. Calls have been made for the mayor to recuse herself from voting on the council vacancy. But why is that? Is it because a law has been broken? Is it because policy has been violated? Is it because her ethics are suspect? The answer to all such questions is a resounding no.
Whatever the reason for asking the mayor to not do her job of weighing in on the decision for a council position she and other councilors will have to work with while guiding our city, I don’t think the solution to an alleged personal conflict of interests is to ask the mayor to act against the public interest. In what world does that make sense? I believe everyone on the Baker City Council wants the best for our community. However, I must support Mayor McQuisten and Councilors Dixon and Waggoner in their position on this matter.
It seems to me that if candidates for councilors cannot be approved after numerous rounds of voting, then time is better served soliciting new applicants rather than trying to shoehorn perennial candidates into public office through muckraking and catty accusations from their friends and proxies. The Old Guard might want a reunion tour of the good ol’ days (that budget records might reflect were not so good after all), but the rest of Baker City is more concerned with our City Council’s time not being used as a public soap box for personal gripes, grudges, and sour grapes.
Nathan Hogdon
Baker City
