The frequency of letters to the editor stating “anyone who doesn’t like Baker City should leave” is disturbing. Throughout Baker City’s history newcomers have kept the town from dying. Sure, it can be hard for old-timers to see many unfamiliar faces and to experience changes, but the alternative is failing businesses, young people leaving, and a general loss of vibrancy, prosperity, and resiliency.
The strength of any community can be measured in involvement of citizens and concern for others. Someone who sees something that can be improved and sets to work to tackle it should be applauded, whether they have just moved here, or have been here their whole life. Every town needs people like that.
If someone in Baker City seeks to create a change it doesn’t mean that they don’t like Baker City. On the contrary, it means that they love this town and are willing to dedicate their time and energy to making it even better. We should thank them.
It is a fallacy to suggest that only newer people are initiating change. Blanket generalizations like that do a disservice to people who have been working for the betterment of Baker City for many years. The efforts, input, and perspective of longtime residents is valuable and necessary.
The best change that Baker City could experience would be for residents, old and new, to listen to each other and work cooperatively to support the town and all of the people who live here.
Mike Blank
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.