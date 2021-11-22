I wrote a devotions column a few years ago titled “What’s wrong with Christianity today?” I still have this running through my mind when I see as Christians that we have let this God-founded country become infested with demonic anti-Christ spirits that their only aim is to see this country and its foundation destroyed. I also remember what was said by a minister from Africa in our church in California. The first words out of his mouth were: “What are YOU doing with YOUR Christian life?” This is a very strong question.
It’s asking, do you or I really believe that the words of the Bible are true, absolutely true, and do you also act on them? The column I wrote made some pastors unhappy with me at the time and it should have, if the shoe fit. It wasn’t written to upset anyone but to remind some that God changes not, and Jesus is still the same yesterday, today and forever. The gifts of divine healing, deliverance from demon power, and oh yes, speaking in tongues, is as much for today as it was in the early church. These are power gifts. An unlearned language, also a prayer language.
It’s talked about in Mark 16; I Corinthians 12-14. These were given to the Church, not taken away as some teach. Sorry! But there’s not even ONE Scripture in the whole Bible that does away with any of the gifts given to the church (the body of Christ). These were given to help people, and defeat the enemy.
The difference is today, we fight among ourselves instead of the Word being the only judge that can bring us together to defeat the enemy instead of being defeated. It’s time to raise up against the anti-Christ spirit in this country and stop listening to those who say, “it’s going to happen anyway, so why bother?” This is the worse cop out and plays right into Satan’s hands. Satan is the one who wants you, me, to believe we can’t change the world!
The Rev. Richard Fox
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.