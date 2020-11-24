Let’s work together to make progress on our problems
To me, it’s like a Shakespearean drama. A mad king prowls the empty castle hallways shouting banalities, while in the countryside the leaderless peasants suffer and die from a virulent plague.
But, alas, this is worse than any imagined play, for our president does in fact have a severe and dangerous sociopathic mental illness, and there are still many of us who heed his desperate, disordered cries, and reject practices (like wearing masks) known to contain the spreading pestilence.
I urge my fellow readers who may still endorse Donald Trump to take another look at his ongoing pattern of lies and broken promises. Does his history of numerous bankruptcies and his current bungling of the COVID pandemic warrant trust in his ability to make life better?
Now that we know the truth about him, does he deserve continued support?
Does his incompetence truly promise a path to restraining COVID, to solving our long-standing and widespread poverty, to meeting the ominous threat of global warming, or to restructuring our outdated health insurance system?
We will have a new president on January 20th. We cannot be certain he will achieve a quick turnaround, but he is demonstrating considerable levelheadedness and compassion. Let us do what we can between now and then to minimize COVID transmission and to remove barriers to a future of reasoned, informed, sane, and mutually beneficial progress.
Marshall McComb
Baker City
