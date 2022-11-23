I have been an avid hunter most of my life, learning how to operate a gun and pistol at safety classes while in school. And I also was a part of a shooting club and belonged to a local outdoor shooting club within my home town. While growing up our rifles were all limited to a maximum 5-shot clip or magazine, shotguns were limited to 3-shot magazine. AR-15 military assault guns were military use only, and never intended for home consumption.
Somewhere down the road, some people, I’d say the NRA, saw a fortune to be made in the military killing weapons, so spent a fortune in back pocket instructions to the Congress of the USA to make these killing machines available to the public market. Starting with 10-shot clips, they have escalated to at least 30-shot clips to use for whatever purpose is beyond me. I can understand the military using these clips for personal safety against an enemy. But to the common citizen I ask WHY? What does a 30-shot clip help with ? You cannot legally hunt with these killing machines as the regular rifle is limited to 5-shot clips and no more. You want hamburger out of your meat? Then leave the game animals alone.
I looked at the new laws that were passed and nowhere did I see the government is going to get your guns. This is another fake informative issue just like the Republican Party is throwing around. No one is asking to stop your hunting and owning hunting guns, just the stupid 30-shot clips and even a 10-shot clip is asinine to use along with the AK-47 and AR-15. There is no place in our society for these killing machines. If you want to use them, then go ahead and sign up for the military and go for it. Personally I am sick and tired of seeing people killed in masses by you idiots who seem to think it very manly or womanly to have the bigger the better. Not in my country! Never again!
Phil Reindl
Baker City
(1) comment
Another Snowflake that has watched too much CNN...they told you how big and deadly the 223 AR round was. I have educated several misinformed libs on this before. The only reason I would not shoot an elk with my AR is because I would be lucky to put it down with such a small caliber. I use a 300. Weatherby Magnum for elk hunting. It is like a Peterbilt truck compared to a Suburu. The AR does not have the weight or ballistics to drop a big animal unless you hit him just right. CNN has misinformed you again.
And I use my AR for coyote and predator hunting all the time. It makes a great wolf gun (in case they ever attack you like they are the cattle and game animals). I have Remington and Browning rifles made back in the 60's and 70's that I have used for squirrel hunting for 50 years. They hold 15 rounds. Use them all the time.
And as far as it being ok just for the military to have these weapons...let me remind you again that the Second Amendment was not written for hunting. It was written so the people could defend themselves against an out of control government...much like the one we have now.
And Oregon's new gun laws will hopefully be found unconstitutional. It is a garbage law and destroys our right to keep and bare arms.
