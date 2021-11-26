Many of us remember the city budget debacle of 2016, when the promised gains of third party ambulance billing and a potential land sale did not materialize and the Baker City Fire Department positions that were funded based on that revenue were at risk. This led to a much maligned “public safety fee” that offset the approximate $180,000 annual shortfall for three years. I want to thank Randy Daugherty for volunteering for the budget board after those mistakes were made and helping guide the city back to a reasonable and balanced budget with a healthy carryover from year to year. We were able to sunset the safety fee while maintaining our staffing levels due in no small part to his fiscally conservative approach and business/employer experience.
Unfortunately we appear doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past as this council spends money and funds new positions without the input, expertise, and long-term vision the Budget Board and the Public Works Advisory Committee members have to offer. To try and paint Mr. Daugherty as having anything to do with the previous budget shortfalls shows ignorance that can easily be corrected by the city’s archived council and budget minutes.
Councilor Waggoner has stated that he wants someone to fill the council vacancy who is “not really a business owner.” I would argue that Mr. Daugherty’s skill set as an employer and budget watchdog is exactly what this council is missing. Accepting criticism is part of the job, and the fact that Randy is willing to put his money where his mouth is and do the work is an opportunity this council shouldn’t pass up. Baker City can’t afford it.
Loran Joseph
Baker City
