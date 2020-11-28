Now the swamp really has been drained
On Nov. 19 the Herald printed a disturbing letter from Rick Rienks (I recall an equally disturbing one from another Rienks a few weeks earlier, questioning the seriousness of COVID-19 and the “science” based importance of mask wearing). As ill-researched as that letter proved to be the recent one by Rick has taken the art of untruths to new heights. He asks us to “Remember America,” how great it was before and after President Obama? You know? Remember how Obama crushed our education system, promoted crime, destroyed our comfortable life and tore apart our fiscal responsibility? Well if you can’t recall all of that evil assuredly you at least remember his “well planned divisiveness?” Mr. Rienks takes his adoration of soon-to-be Mr. Trump into the Fox News/Parler world of conspiracies and he actually asks us to support the future ex-president’s efforts? I can only surmise that he is talking about Trump’s attack on our democracy and his spoiled childlike refusal to accept the vote and will of the majority of this once great nation, his subversive antics to try and steal an election, his vindictive, revengeful, bitter and selfish actions aimed at disrupting a peaceful transfer of power, his fruitless and unsubstantiated accusations of voter fraud ad nauseum!
Here’s a few things that I remember about America.
I remember when divisive hate did not infect our country. When armed white supremacists and the American Nazi Party didn’t boldly march our streets. When we had the respect of other democratic nations. When we were making impactful moves on global warming. When we welcomed others instead of separating children from parents and placing them in cages. When compassion for our fellow man outweighed personal wealth and greed. When our president would never think of befriending dictators. I could go on and on, Mr. Rienks, but will leave you with a choice nugget of advice that was repeatedly thrown in the face of your fellow citizens that voted for Hillary (a majority of Americans then also): “Get over it ... you lost!” The swamp is, at last, drained.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
