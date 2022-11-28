Unless you’ve been hanging out at Sleepy Hollow you will know that (IPC) Idaho Power Corporation persists on building their unneeded Boardman to Hemingway (B2H) power lines, a 250-foot-wide swath, 310 miles long through Eastern Oregon, requiring 440 miles of service roads. You may also know ODOE (Oregon Department of Energy) in late summer along with its gargoyle offspring (EFSC) gave the project its green light.
This should be no surprise since Idaho Power pays ODOE to process its application. Unlike other state agencies ODOE gets its funds from developers like Idaho Power who want another powerline to benefit their shareholders.
The seven volunteer members of EFSC are appointed by the governor who has accepted IPC’s green-washing of this project. All seven voted unanimously for the line. No surprise there. Who in their right mind would voluntarily want to read thousands of pages legalese babble? Obviously, they didn’t.
EFSC’s web page declares:
"State-level oversight of energy facilities helps ensure that Oregon has an adequate energy supply while protecting Oregon’s environment and public safety. A proposed energy facility must undergo a thorough review and meet the council's siting standards. Standards cover issues such as land use, environmental impacts, noise concerns, and cultural and archeological artifacts.”
If this is EFSC’s mission, clearly EFSC did not heed their commandments when voting. To most issues IPC has either killed legally or, created misinformation concerning or, did not adequately address:
Eminent domain. Taking people’s land.
Loss of wildlife habitat. List of fish, birds and mammals whose habitats depend on unique eco-systems.
Fire danger. Response is up to local volunteer fire departments. i.e. Paradise and PG&E.
Spreading noxious weeds. There is no way they can build 440 miles of service roads without spreading weeds.
Exceeded noise levels. Can only report after project has been completed.
Unstable ground. From Grande Ronde Hospital up to Morgan Lake, route of power lines.
Lack of safety. i.e. 2 years of 75 trucks per day on Morgan Lake road. Includes only access to houses in area with 16% grade and no sidewalks or guardrails.
Defacing the NHOTIC. 130 ft. towers with power lines will cross the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center’s viewscape ruining the experience of walking the trail. The NHOTIC is a $16 million community project which preserved the Oregon Trail boosting tourism in Baker County.
Crossing the old Oregon Trail 18 times desecrating it along with our heritage.
In the self-serving methodology which IPC created, they concluded in every issue that B2H would have “less than significant adverse impact.”
If you don’t think IPC and EFSC aren’t in bed together consider this: EFSC’s bond requirement for IPC should anything go wrong: one dollar. IPC’s bond to dismantle the powerline at its life’s end: zero dollars.
This direct feed chain from developer to ODOE is a big problem. Government agencies are to protect Oregon’s citizenry not aid a corporation. The cute little gargoyle that ODOE created has metamorphized into an out-of-control self-serving forked-tongue monster.
Other than a visit to the Oregon Supreme Court — in process — there remains a government channel last chance. OPUC (Oregon Public Utility Commission) who is not funded by IPC but still has to vote on this issue. As part of its review, the PUC will “consider whether the power lines will be operated in way that protects the public from danger; whether the proposed route is practical and feasible; whether the public benefits and costs justify the project and other factors the PUC deem relevant under the law.”
So far, the PUC seem well-tuned to B2H’s shortcomings. They are aware that IPC shareholders will receive about 10% guaranteed profits from construction of the B2H while ratepayers will be responsible for the $1.2+ billion costs. It’s essential to encourage OPUC Commissioners to protect Oregonians from this profiteering out-of-state corporation and vote “No.”
In the end, they (Corp and .Gov) will get what they want. You don't actually think it will end any other way, do you?
