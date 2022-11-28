Unless you’ve been hanging out at Sleepy Hollow you will know that (IPC) Idaho Power Corporation persists on building their unneeded Boardman to Hemingway (B2H) power lines, a 250-foot-wide swath, 310 miles long through Eastern Oregon, requiring 440 miles of service roads. You may also know ODOE (Oregon Department of Energy) in late summer along with its gargoyle offspring (EFSC) gave the project its green light.

This should be no surprise since Idaho Power pays ODOE to process its application. Unlike other state agencies ODOE gets its funds from developers like Idaho Power who want another powerline to benefit their shareholders.

(1) comment

Freedom
Freedom

In the end, they (Corp and .Gov) will get what they want. You don't actually think it will end any other way, do you?

