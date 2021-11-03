My beautiful wife and I recently made our first trip to heaven. We had never been to Hawaii. It was not easy, the protocols were strict. Proof of vaccination, online forms, all of it requiring computer skills (accomplished by my more technically advanced spouse). My generous sister and brother-in-law invited us, having secured a free room at a premier resort (something about accumulated points). This was their fourth or fifth visit, they were excited to have us share the experience.
From the second we stepped on the plane I knew this trip would be special. Every person on the plane had been vaccinated or had proof of COVID negativity. All persons wore masks covering both mouth and nose. There was no selfish whining. I felt completely safe for the first time in a long while. These feelings were reinforced on arrival.
No one protesting, no unvaccinated idiot crisis at the hospitals, everyone respectfully wore masks when around others. There was peaceful compliance with all mandates, suggested or otherwise. The most noticeable thing? Everyone was happy, every tourist, every local! No angry marching crybabies, no teachers, parents, health professionals, police, firefighters carrying ridiculous signs claiming some fabricated constitutional right enabling them to disrespect and infect others.
We traveled most of the Big Island and saw not one racist Confederate flag, not one disgusting idolization of Trump, not one Trump anything! Not only were these people happy but also intelligent. We heard no ridiculous anti-science or voter fraud conspiracy theories, no silly outrage. We saw no disgruntled loser frowns. We heard no incessant “me, me, me” “my rights, my rights ...” We witnessed no meaningless unfruitful rallies. There was no suffering through redfaced, fist pumping maniacs shouting about anything and everything they just didn’t like. A true paradise, only happy smiling “healthy” people, so refreshing.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
