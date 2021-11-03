As a business owner/employer that depends on tourism, and therefore tourism planning, marketing and coordination, I was disappointed when Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association withdrew their bid for the Visitors Services contract.
However, I was not surprised.
I participated in city council meetings, communicated with each of our county commissioners and attended the horrifying “work sessions” where it was obvious that Mayor McQuisten had no intention of doing what was best for our community. McQuisten has made it clear since before being sworn into office this year that she wanted to fight over the dedicated room tax monies and control of TLT. She has undermined volunteers and public servants that have successfully worked together for the past 15+ years making tourism options in Baker County something that people around the Northwest, and in fact, around the world, are aware of.
There has been conflict concerning the contract for many years. I was not alone in my excitement that ALORA was submitting a proposal. The efforts of the dedicated volunteer board at ALORA have been incredibly successful, expanding tourism options while providing extraordinary service to local residents.
After reviewing all proposals, the TLT committee recommended that the contract be awarded to ALORA last year. The commissioners put off the decision, even though the TLT board volunteers tasked with making the referral had done their work.
The TLT committee recommended that the contract be awarded to ALORA again this year, even after the Request for Proposals was changed to suit McQuisten.
McQuisten has made inflammatory accusations against community volunteers, as well as successful entrepreneurs that create jobs and public servants. McQuisten is a bully and is relentless — at the expense of all that teamwork has built to create. Her publicly stated barbs take a toll on us all and make our work more difficult.
Even with the support of the TLT committee and most of the businesses with a vested interest in tourism, it is no surprise that the board members of ALORA could see the writing on the wall. We all have work to do. The opportunities that our gorgeous county offers to residents and visitors is a calling that never lets up. We are able to thrive by working together but constantly having to defend your work, your staff and your mission is not something that is efficient, effective nor healthy.
The fact that Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort even exists today, a precious and tangible benefit to Baker County, is due to those volunteers. They saw an opportunity and created a nonprofit organization to operate an asset that would have been lost without their vision and perseverance.
Working together has always worked for Baker County.
Does McQuisten even know that history? Does she care?
Beverly Calder
Baker City
