Editor’s note: The author is the brother of Baker City Council member Shane Alderson.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. need to get it together and move on with conducting city business. It’s time to have a full city council again. I don’t know what personal, political or other axes the mayor and Councilors Dixon and Waggoner have to grind with Randy Daugherty but it’s clear he is the candidate most qualified to fill the open position.
He has dedicated many years to serving Baker City in positions too numerous to mention here, including a previous stint as a city councilor. He is certainly more qualified than Mr. Hughes, an individual who in my 50+ years here I have never even heard of. Or the most recent candidate who was either completely unprepared, was not serious or incapable/unwilling of following through on his application. Baker City has many issues currently and ahead that need to be addressed with a full council, so I urge Mayor McQuisten and Councilors Dixon and Waggoner Sr. to vote to appoint Randy Daugherty.
Mark Alderson
Baker City
