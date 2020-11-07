Counties should take back mental health programs
For Baker County’s contracted mental health provider to build anything other than a housing facility strikes me as the height of irresponsibility. I think if everyone understood the structure of the county mental health program they’d agree.
Counties are required to provide a public mental health program. These programs are about 97% publicly funded through taxes.
About 20 years ago, community mental health treatment changed. County governments began to contract out to nonprofit organizations to provide public mental health services. All the small-population counties in northeast Oregon began contracting out to nonprofit, “quasi-public” organizations. In Baker County that contractor is New Directions Northwest Behavioral Health and Wellness.
This change in services, from county-run programs to contracting out, actually caused the decay of community mental health. This is because our county mental health programs became job-generators at the expense of community mental health. Due to the structure of these nonprofit organizations, mentally ill adults are oftentimes brought into our community.
I learned in the early 2000s, while working in La Grande, that these contracted nonprofit organizations must maintain a list of, what was then, and I have no reason to believe it’s changed, 70 adult clients with persistent and severe mental illness.
There just aren’t that many adults with severe mental illness within the local populations of Enterprise, Joseph, La Grande, or even Baker City to be able to maintain a constant client-list of 70.
Many times, to fill the list, our contracted mental health provider brings mentally ill adults from outside the community into our county mental health programs and our communities. This leads to why NDNWBHW is being irresponsible in proposing to build a recreational facility.
Lack of housing is an issue in Baker City and sometimes mentally ill people have difficulty finding and maintaining housing. If NDNWBHW brings mentally ill people into the community in order to maintain its very operational existence, then the organization should concentrate on housing those clients.
I think the real answer lies in redirecting funds back to the state mental hospitals and for the counties to end the contracts and take back mental health programs.
Brian Addison
Baker City
