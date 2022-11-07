Last weekend was time to change the clocks back to standard time. There has been some controversy over the practice of changing back and forth between standard and daylight saving times. Also, there are bills in Congress and many state legislatures to make daylight saving time permanent.
With reference to the American Academy of Neurology's October/November 2022 issue of “Brain & Life." In this issue of “Brain & Life” there is an article on the effects of standard versus daylight saving time. The conclusion is that we should stay on standard time as it best fits our bodies' natural internal clocks, our circadian biology, which is synced with daylight. With daylight saving time we must wake up earlier than what morning light would dictate. In the evening we can't get to sleep early enough because afternoon light is too strong or we get wrapped up in our evening activities as it is still light when we start and consequently get to bed too late. The result is sleep deprivation which has been proven to lead to all sorts of significant negative health issues, poor productivity and greater probability for accidents.
I recommend that we each contact our state and federal legislators and request that the state and nation stay on standard time permanently.
Ramon Lara
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.