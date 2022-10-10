I am voting for Shane Alderson for County Commissioner Position 3. I ask you to look at his policies on his website and service to the community and do the same.
Shane is a leader in a new generation of public servants. He is mindful in developing his positions on public policy and straightforward in speaking to the pros and cons of any course of action. We need such open-minded and nonpartisan leadership to succeed.
Shane looks at the issues of the day and the possibilities for our community and the resources in our community, in order to tackle them head on. I served four years on City Council a decade ago and know how important it is to listen to everyone, without prejudice, because decisions matter. Go to Shane’s website to understand his profound commitment to working with fellow commissioners, the public, the state, our city government, agriculture, mining and local businesses to make good decisions that provide solutions.
Shane and his brother Mark have a viable Northwest-oriented downtown business, serving residents and tourists who love to spend time in the beautiful natural wonders of Baker County and neighboring counties. Owning a business and having served on City Council, Shane is well informed and concerned about issues of housing, law enforcement, mental health services, support for business development and the natural resource industries Baker County is known for.
I, for one, want a county leader who listens to the people, informs himself of options and solutions for problems and speaks openly and with knowledge about his positions. ... one who is invested in the community. ... an upcoming leader who honors both the past and the future to protect our values as we grow and respond to change. I want a leader who will work with all agencies and the public to responsibly address the needs of the community. That is Shane Alderson.
Please vote for Shane Alderson, a new leader for Baker County.
Aletha Bonebrake
Baker City
