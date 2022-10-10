I am voting for Shane Alderson for County Commissioner Position 3. I ask you to look at his policies on his website and service to the community and do the same.

Shane is a leader in a new generation of public servants. He is mindful in developing his positions on public policy and straightforward in speaking to the pros and cons of any course of action. We need such open-minded and nonpartisan leadership to succeed.

