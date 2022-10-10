Now that it has been proven that Cliff Bentz is an election denier plan on every piece of legislation being about the past. In fact, don’t plan on anything but obsession with Trump not winning.

The irony is that if Trump won he cannot be elected again. However do his supporters resolve this conundrum?

