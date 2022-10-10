In an Oct. 4 letter to the Herald, Darin VanDyken tells readers that he is a self-made businessman. Then he admonishes people who aren't as successful as he is to quit relying on the government to help out.
In other words: "Get off your butt and make something of yourself." Typical Republican thinking: "I've got mine. You get yours." Not a word of sympathy for those who try and just can't make it. No consideration for the handicap the average worker must overcome.
I can imagine VanDyken asking, "Gosh, what handicap are you talking about?"
How about the fact that between 1978 and 2021 pay of the average worker rose only 18% over those 43 years. But during that same period, pay of executives of the largest corporations in the U.S. rose by 1,500%. Even during the two years of the pandemic CEOs saw their compensation leap by 30%.
VanDyken writes that there is no need "to keep spending public money that we don't have." No mention of the fact that corporations are not paying their fair share of taxes, but at the same time are receiving "corporate welfare" from the government through subsidies as incentive to create jobs, so-called "top-down-economics" That theory was first touted beginning with the Reagan administration. It's an economic theory proven false years ago.
In spite of that fact, the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, last week presented a top-down economic plan to Parliament to deal with rising inflation. The plan was soundly ridiculed, and PM Truss quickly withdrew the plan.
A little research is warranted before comparing one's own success with the lack thereof by many less fortunate workers in our society.
Gary Dielman
Baker City
