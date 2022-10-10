I just joined OFF, Oregon Firearms Federation. I don’t like parting with money but it is critical in light of the woke initiative that will be on the ballot and most likely will pass given the lack of historical education that the younger generation was subjected to.

This ballot initiative is standard Democratic talking points, the standard background checks, outlawing high-capacity clips, reducing gun violence, better described as gang violence, and suicides, which are mostly old white men, mostly vets, mostly combat vets but the VA will download you a nice app if you call. As most gun owners who have purchased a firearm during the last 20-plus years know you don’t buy one without a background check issued by the state police. And naturally you pay a fee to exercise your 2nd amendment rights.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.