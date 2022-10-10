I just joined OFF, Oregon Firearms Federation. I don’t like parting with money but it is critical in light of the woke initiative that will be on the ballot and most likely will pass given the lack of historical education that the younger generation was subjected to.
This ballot initiative is standard Democratic talking points, the standard background checks, outlawing high-capacity clips, reducing gun violence, better described as gang violence, and suicides, which are mostly old white men, mostly vets, mostly combat vets but the VA will download you a nice app if you call. As most gun owners who have purchased a firearm during the last 20-plus years know you don’t buy one without a background check issued by the state police. And naturally you pay a fee to exercise your 2nd amendment rights.
What makes this initiative especially egregious is that you have to have live fire training conducted by either the state police or the sheriff’s office. They say they don’t have the time or the money to conduct such training. And guess what? As a slap in the face of all those who actually had live fire training in combat there are no exemptions for that. No exemption for those with military training.
This bill will probably pass and although scary it might be a good thing. It will be appealed to the state Supreme Court where the judges have been appointed by John Kitzaber and seven by Kate Brown. One will retire Dec. 31 and Kate picks his replacement. I suspect that it will be ruled constitutional. After that it should be on its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, a Trump court. It should greatly expand gun rights, given recent decisions. But lawsuits are expensive, so I made my contribution.
There is a possibility that the Republicans will start talking about the actual effects of this bill and it will be defeated. Let’s hope so. In the meantime, thanks wokies for helping to unite the country.
Steve Culley
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.