I am 80. I have lived on the East Coast, the Gulf Coast, California, Seattle, Northern British Columbia, the Yukon, and Alaska. For the last 30 years Baker County, Oregon. I find that no politician ever fully reflects my positions or beliefs. Thus what I look for is a person who is honest and tries to relate the facts without embellishing them to enhance their agenda. A rare bird. Certainly not one common in today’s Republican party. I personally support the 2nd Amendment, limited emigration, and a woman’s right to choose. I want a very limited government involved in my private and public life. I believe the greatest distinction between the haves and the have-nots is self discipline. I found from listening to his opinions and statements and comparing them with my experiences and education that Mr. Trump is ignorant, dishonest and distorts much of what he says to further his agenda which seems to be him and denies that he lost. Mr. Bentz, again from reading his statements and listening to him on several occasions, seems to be principled, logical and honest and doesn’t seem to be denying anything. A substantive contrast I believe.
Ray Badger
Sparta
