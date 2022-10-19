I am supporting Shane Alderson for Baker County Commission Chair because it is extremely important to have a Commissioner who tells the truth, has integrity and is willing to work on issues that impact Baker County citizens. Shane is willing to listen to all sides of an issues and make informed decisions based on facts.
Shane will work with local elected officials and state and federal officials to build relationships that bring resources and respect to Baker County. Shane understands that this job is nonpartisan and he will represent all citizens and not just special interest groups with political agendas.
Shane understands that the ambulance debacle in our community is not over. As a City Councilor, Shane asked the tough questions and relied on City staff to present the facts. The County Commissioners set a hard deadline and forced the City make a decision. The jury is still out on whether these decisions are in the best interest of our ambulance service as well as the long term stability of fire service in Baker County. Shane will bring open and honest communication to the table which will bring people together and solve this crisis. Prayers and political hype do not solve all of the County problems. Hard work, common sense and putting in the time are what solve the issues facing the County.
Shane will bring much needed leadership to the County Commission. He is respectful, has common sense and will bring civility to the Commission. He is invested in our community, is approachable and will work toward solutions for issues affecting working families and seniors.
Shane understands that we have limited resources and the best way to maximize our efforts are to work together as a County, all cities and other entities. Please join me in voting for Shane Alderson for Baker County Commissioner.
Fred Warner Jr.
Baker City
