I am supporting Shane Alderson for Baker County Commission Chair because it is extremely important to have a Commissioner who tells the truth, has integrity and is willing to work on issues that impact Baker County citizens. Shane is willing to listen to all sides of an issues and make informed decisions based on facts.

Shane will work with local elected officials and state and federal officials to build relationships that bring resources and respect to Baker County. Shane understands that this job is nonpartisan and he will represent all citizens and not just special interest groups with political agendas.

